Business students earn awards

Clarkston DECA brought home 11 medals at the district conference, Jan. 12 at Lake Orion High School.

“Great job Clarkston High School DECA marketing students! We are proud of all of our students that competed this past weekend at the district conference where they showcased their marketing and business skills,” said Christy Moore, teacher advisor.

Students proceeding to the State competition in downtown Detroit, March 8-10, are Alex Speer, Jackson Puffer, Nick Valley, Davin Short, Callaway Grainger, and Ashley Dunlap.