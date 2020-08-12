Butterfly beginnings in C-Town

FLYING INTO CLARKSTON: Butterfly expert Debbie Jackson holds aloft a Monarch butterfly as it emerges from its chrysalis and begins a new stage of life. Jackson was the featured speaker at the July 29 meeting of the Clarkston-Area Backyard Birders Club, hosted monthly by The Gateway. Observing the rare moment are Paul Dolza, right, a Birders Club staff member, and George White, taking a photo with his cell phone of the special event. The next meeting is Aug. 16, 7 p.m. Photo by Bill Haney