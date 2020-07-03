Caden Viers, 16

Caden Allister Viers, of Clarkston, passed away at home on June 27, 2020 at the age of 16.

He was truly a soldier and battled a long illness with courage.

Son of Jamie Coolidge and Christian (Jamie Tipton) Viers, brother of Cody, Joshua and Jacks, grandson of Suzan (late Timothy) Coolidge and Melva and Thomas Chappell, great-grandson of late Veronica (late Truett) Moses, late George Coolidge, Melvin Miller and Adean Miller, nephew of Jeremy (Shannin) Coolidge, Melanie Viers and the late Jeannette Miller, great-nephew of Katherine (Sia) Coolidge, Martha Coolidge, the late Michael Coolidge, the late Maryann Carr, Michael Miller, Maureen Mona, Tom Helzer and Darlene (Tom) Godek, also many other family members. Caden attended Kingsley Montgomery School, Waterford.

He was very loving and will be missed tremendously.

Service details are pending.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.