Cagers ready to bounce back from losses

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team lost their road game against North Farmington last Thursday, 52-40.

The game was tied 36-36 with 12 minutes to go in the game.

“We were outscored 16-4 the rest of the game,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach. “The kids competed, playing really hard. I was proud of our effort, and how hard the kids played. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well in the second half compared to the first half. I think that was the big difference. We had open shots, we just didn’t knock them in.”

Brayden Wiley led with 11 points with two 3-pointers. Brody Kosin had eight points. Desman Stephens had seven points. John Kaul was back in the line up after missing the last 6-7 games. He score two field goals for six points.

“Our team defended well and played with a lot of toughness on the road,” Wasilk said. “We got the ball to the right spots. Kids followed the game plan and played with a lot of poise. We look forward to a rematch at home.

He added Cavanaugh Diton and Matt Pflieger had good games.

“Cavanaugh had a nice defensive game as well as guarding their top player. He had five points and one 3-pointer. Matt had three points and one 3-pointer,” he said.

The Wolves opened the week against Rochester Adams on Tuesday and host Oak Park on Friday.

“We are looking forward to playing league opponents,” Wasilk said. “They are very good teams. It will be great match ups. We are just looking forward to getting better this week and improving as a team. Our team is getting better. We are looking forward to March and playing our best basketball.”

The Wolves host Southfield Arts & Technology on Tuesday, Feb. 7. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., Varsity follows.

* * *

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team lost to Lake Orion last Friday, 56-46.

Elliana Robak led with 14 points. Keira Tolmie scored eight points. Ava Hernandez and Elia Morgner scored seven points each.

They had a 63-25 win over Troy on January 24. Hernandez led with 15 points. Robak scored 12 points and Claire Walker had 11 points.

The girls opened the week against Rochester.

They play at Birmingham Groves on Thursday. They host West Bloomfield on Tuesday, Feb. 7. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., Varsity follows.

~Wendi Price