Calling high school juniors

American Legion Campbell-Richmond #63 is searching for juniors in high school who may be interested in attending Girls State.

Every year, the Girls State and Boys State program teaches students in their junior year of high school the function of government, a glimpse of life in a college dorm setting, leadership, management, and communication skills.

In the course of a week, they will also develop friendships that will last a lifetime.

This year, the program is being held June and all costs are covered by members of Campbell-Richmond #63.

Girls State is being held at Michigan State University in East Lansing. Application deadline and interviews will be held Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Applications are available in the Clarkston High School counseling office or by contacting Amy Laboissonniere at 248-892-1203 or adtdsb@gmail.com.

More information can be found at www.michalaux.org, and then by clicking on “Girls State.”

Boys State is held at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids. More info will be available at a later date or at michiganboysstate.org.