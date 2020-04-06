Calling to help seniors

Beginning on Thursday, April 2, Independence Township staff and volunteers began to make over 1,000 outbound calls to seniors living in Independence. The gist of the call was to make an introduction, check to see how everyone was doing, ask if they had the basics to get by and to make sure everyone had the Township Help Line phone number in case of questions or needing basic services. And the response from our seniors was overwhelmingly positive. A special thanks to all those who stepped up and offered to help. A second round of calls is planned to go out soon.

SUPERVISOR

Pat Kittle

Leanna Cole

TRUSTEES

Terri Nallamothu

TREASURER

Rachel Loughrin

ASSESSING

Kim Feigley

Chester Wyszynski

Rachel Pappas

Madison Devine

Whitney Budzinski

PRS

Derek Smith

Lisa Christensen

Jeff Johns

Tim McNiel

Amy Laboissonniere

Lisa McCoy

Julie Romanski

Michelle Carson

Kim Larson

Ellie LaSalle

IND TELEVISION

Matt Bleau

Stephan Merk

BUILDING

Kate Konczal

Brian Oppmann

Cheryl Lotan

CLERK/FINANCE

Cari Neubeck

Wendy Hillman

Nedra Lambert

Suzette Page

Bonnie Klobucar

HUMAN RESOURCES

Rachel Thompson

VOLUNTEERS

Curt Carson

Robby Carson

Sara Selvaggio

Anna Fedorenko

Sherry Newbanks

DPW

Dave McKee

SENIOR CENTER

Nancy Shuman

Mary Melega

Senior Staff

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Mitch Petterson

TOWNSHIP HELP LINE: 248-519-4410

HELP@INDTWP.COM