Calling to help seniors

Beginning on Thursday, April 2, Independence Township staff and volunteers began to make over 1,000 outbound calls to seniors living in Independence. The gist of the call was to make an introduction, check to see how everyone was doing, ask if they had the basics to get by and to make sure everyone had the Township Help Line phone number in case of questions or needing basic services. And the response from our seniors was overwhelmingly positive. A special thanks to all those who stepped up and offered to help. A second round of calls is planned to go out soon.
SUPERVISOR
Pat Kittle
Leanna Cole
TRUSTEES
Terri Nallamothu
TREASURER
Rachel Loughrin
ASSESSING
Kim Feigley
Chester Wyszynski
Rachel Pappas
Madison Devine
Whitney Budzinski
PRS
Derek Smith
Lisa Christensen
Jeff Johns
Tim McNiel
Amy Laboissonniere
Lisa McCoy
Julie Romanski
Michelle Carson
Kim Larson
Ellie LaSalle
IND TELEVISION
Matt Bleau
Stephan Merk
BUILDING
Kate Konczal
Brian Oppmann
Cheryl Lotan
CLERK/FINANCE
Cari Neubeck
Wendy Hillman
Nedra Lambert
Suzette Page
Bonnie Klobucar
HUMAN RESOURCES
Rachel Thompson
VOLUNTEERS
Curt Carson
Robby Carson
Sara Selvaggio
Anna Fedorenko
Sherry Newbanks
DPW
Dave McKee
SENIOR CENTER
Nancy Shuman
Mary Melega
Senior Staff
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Mitch Petterson
TOWNSHIP HELP LINE: 248-519-4410
HELP@INDTWP.COM
Beginning on Thursday, April 2, Independence Township staff and volunteers began to make over 1,000 outbound calls to seniors living in Independence. The gist of the call was to make an introduction, check to see how everyone was doing, ask if they had the basics to get by and to make sure everyone had the Township Help Line phone number in case of questions or needing basic services. And the response from our seniors was overwhelmingly positive. A special thanks to all those who stepped up and offered to help. A second round of calls is planned to go out soon.