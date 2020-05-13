Canceled events

Traditional events in Clarkston have been canceled due to COVID-19 include the Farm & Garden Club plant exchange, which was scheduled for June 6, SCAMP Camp, which would have started June 29 and the Farm & Garden Club Garden Walk, July 15.
Sponsors of Concerts in the Park, Fourth of July Parade, Art in the Village, Taste, and Oktoberfestare still evaluating the matter.
