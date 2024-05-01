Candidates for August primary election set

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

OAKLAND COUNTY ­— The unofficial candidate list from the Oakland County Elections Division for the August primary election has been released and Independence Township residents will have a number of contested races to follow this election cycle.

Last Friday was the final day for candidates to withdraw, leaving four running for supervisor, two running for clerk, two running for treasurer and 13 running for trustee.

Supervisor, Republican Jose Aliaga is running for reelection. He will face challengers Republican Chuck Phyle, Republican Donald E. Tillman and Republican Terry Whitney.

Clerk, Republican Cari Neubeck is also seeking reelection and is being contested by Republican Marianne Hallett.

Treasurer, Republican Paul Brown has also filed for reelection and is being contested by Erik Kline.

Voters will be asked to select one candidate for each position (supervisor, clerk and treasurer).

There are 13 candidates running for trustee on the Republican ticket. Voters will be asked to select no more than four candidates in the August primary election.

Candidates running for trustee include incumbents Sam Moraco, Terri Nallamothu, Ronald A. Ritchie and Jim Tedder as well as Ryan Cosper, Emiralda Gojcaj, David Hayward, Tina Holland, Mark A. Perrerson, Bruce Quigly, Tasha Schurgin, Jesica Spencer and Linda Ybarra-Bozzone.

State Representative for the 52nd District incumbent Mike Harris (R-Clarkston) is running uncontested in the August primary but will face off against Democrat Caroline Dargay in the November election.

Additionally, Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-9th District) is running uncontested in the August primary election but will be contested by Democrat Clinton St. Mosley in the November election.

Republican County Commissioner Karen Joliat is seeking reelection and will run uncontested in the August primary but face off against Democrat Jesse Brown in the November election.

Both the city council and school board will be voted on in November as they are nonpartisan positions.