Cans for Eagle project

Clarkston Boy Scout Jeffrey Ellingsworth is collecting cans and bottles on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1-4 p.m. in the Pine Knob Elementary parking lot, 6020 Sashabaw Road.

All money from the donations will go to Ellingsworth’s Eagle Scout project to build a gazebo behind Pine Knob Elementary. Jeffrey, the son of Jeff and Christa, is in ninth grade at Clarkston Junior High. His old elementary school is PKE. His Troop 185 is out of Waterford and Clarkston, and he’s an assistant senior patrol leader, helping lead the whole troop.