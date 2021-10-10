Carl-Gunnar Karlstrom, 82

Carl-Gunnar Karlstrom, J.D., of Clarkston, formerly of Bloomfield, passed away on October 7, 2021 at the age of 82.

Husband of Maryann for 59 years. Father of Karin (David) Hopkins and Carl-Gunnar (Susan) Karlstrom, Jr., grandpa “Morfar” of Aksel, “Farfar” of Annika and Carl-Gunnar III.

Preceded in death by his brother Lars Karlstrom, sister-in-law Ann and Olof (Olivia Maynard) Karlstrom and his parents, Gunnar and Signe Karlstrom.

Mr. Karlstrom graduated from Cranbrook High School and received his Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School in 1966. In 1967, he joined Booth Patterson law firm and eventually became a partner. Later, he was a founding partner with the law firm of Karlstrom Cooney, Clarkston, where he earned an AV Preeminent rating, the highest award achieved in his field.

Carl-Gunnar enjoyed spending time with his family, home-cooked dinners with his wife, Friday night dinners at the old ‘Clarkston Cafe’ and being with his beloved dogs around a warm fire. He was an avid golfer and former president of Edgewood Country Club.

Memorial visitation will be Monday, October 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center (1200 N. Telegraph Rd, Building 42 East, Pontiac, MI 48326, oakgov.com/petadoption).

