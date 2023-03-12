Carol Arend, 85

Carol L. Arend, of Clarkston, passed away March 10, 2023 at the age of 85.

Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert.

Sister of Ross (Erika) Arseneau and the late Dale (late Kay) Arseneau, sister-in-law of Jim (Margaret) Arend and Rose (Al) Rumball. Survived by several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Philip and Ida Arseneau.

Carol retired as a teacher, having taught for 36 years. She retired from Clarkston High School after teaching French for 25 years. She enjoyed world travel and especially planning/chaperoning students to France and Quebec.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, March 14 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass Wednesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visiting directly at the church at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Clarkston Village Players.

