Carol Paver, 82

Carol Ann Paver, of Clarkston, died on January 6, 2022 at the age of 82.

Carol was born August 5, 1939 in Pontiac to the late Frank Joseph and Clara (nee: Sands) Halpin.

She married Raymond Paver on May 11, 1963 in Royal Oak. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Raymond Paver, daughter Susan (Stephen) Daley, grandchildren Emma (Tim) Schuette and Daniel (Peyton) Daley, sister Nancy (the late Gerald) McIntyre, nieces Genevieve and Jodie, and nephew Scott.

Carol was employed by Chrysler Missile.

She was a former Girl Scout leader for many years, in addition to a band booster for Clawson High School and a past PTA member. She loved to cook, bake, sew and quilting in her spare time.

A private interment service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield.

Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

