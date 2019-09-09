Former Davisburg resident Catherine (Kay) Frances Jacks has passed away August 27, 2019 in Spring Hill Florida. Catherine was born March 13, 1935 in Lansing Michigan to Loyal and Margaret Flint and had one brother Thomas who have all preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband Dr. Bernard J. Jacks DDS, her sons Michael and wife Dina, Christopher and wife Phylis, Paul and wife Tana. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Scott, Phillip, Jeff, Patrick, Hilary, Chelsea, Kristen and Nick and 2 great grandchildren, Isabella and August. She is also survived by her little dog Napoleon, many other loved relatives and friends

Catherine obtained her degree in Dental Hygiene at University of Michigan. She was also an amazing porcelain artist and teacher, avid grower of orchids and lover of all animals. She loved living in her beautiful home in Davisburg and later she and Bernard moved to the Florida Keys and finally to Spring Hill FL. She had a long and fulfilling life filled with much adventure and joy, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral mass will be October 4, 2019 at St Theresa Catholic Church with interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to your favorite cancer foundation or your favorite animal rescue in Catherine’s honor.