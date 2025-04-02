CAYA hosts kick off for Blue Pinwheel Month

Local officials throughout Independence Township and Clarkston gathered for the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance’s Pinwheels for Prevention kick off. Photo by Megan Kelley

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On March 18, community members, leaders and volunteers gathered at the Clarkston Community Schools Administration building for the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance’s Pinwheels for Prevention Community Kick Off.

Hosting the event was Judy Parnes, Program Chair for Pinwheels for Prevention.

“Here we are, together for prevention, together we are the community resources that help create safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments where children and adolescents flourish,” Parnes said. “Our focus this year is something easily overlooked and the primary prevention is for all children and adolescents, even those who appear to be happy and well adjusted. All children and adolescents need to feel well-being.”

Attendees heard from multiple speakers including CAYA Caseworker Lauren Kloss; Director of Student Growth, Well-Being and Community Partnerships for CCS, Staci Puzio; Julie Meredith from Clarkston Independence District Library; and Superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools Dr. Shawn Ryan.

“I think sometimes we forget that, that energy that we focus in on that child, the potential that they can bring back into our community and for everyone else is limitless,” Ryan said. “I think we forget that collectively, when we put that energy into a child, it really is lighting the world for the next generation, one child at a time.”

Ryan emphasized that when the community comes together to help a child in need, it is never wasted time and in fact, adds to the community as a whole.

Pinwheels for Prevention, or April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, is part of a nationwide campaign that is run by Prevent Child Abuse America, the largest non-profit organization based around child abuse prevention.

CAYA is spreading awareness of Pinwheels for Prevention throughout the month of April and are raising money by encouraging Clarkston to support the cause by donating and displaying the blue pinwheels throughout the community.

Pinwheels can be purchased from CAYA online at caya-mi.org/pinwheels-for-prevention and picked up at the Clarkston Independence District Library.

For more information contact the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance at 248-623-4313.