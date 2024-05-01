CAYA recognizes 71 outstanding young people

The Clarkston Area Youth Assistance recognized 71 local young people who are making a difference in their classes, schools, churches and community. Photo by Megan Kelley

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Area Youth Assistance held its annual Youth Recognition Ceremony where they celebrated 71 area youth from young fives to 12th grade for their contribution to the well-being of the Clarkston community.

“These individuals have made significant contributions to the well-being of their class, school and community while also fostering their own personal growth and well-being,” said Independence Township Clerk Cari Neubeck.

The students awarded were nominated by community members for a number of reasons including daily acts of kindness, volunteerism, making good choices, showing compassion and empathy and developing leadership skills.

Keynote speaker for the evening was Staci Puzio, Director of Student Growth, Well-Being and Community Partnerships for Clarkston Community Schools.

“Witnessing the positive impact young people are making in our community is both uplifting and humbling and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share in celebrating their achievements with all of you,” Puzio said. “Every day we confront a myriad of challenges, both personal and communal which can often seem daunting. In the iconic song Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie, the artist poignantly captures the struggles of life yet concludes with a powerful message of love. Why can’t we give love that one more chance? Love dares you to care for the people on the edge of the night and love dares you change our way of caring about ourselves. Embracing this message requires courage which is derived from the French word for ‘heart.’ It takes courage to authentically express oneself and reveal our true selves to the world.”

Each of the students recognized had their nominations read which highlighted their accomplishments and acts of kindness as they crossed the stage at Clarkston Junior High School to shake hands with local dignitaries.

The Clarkston Area Youth Assistance is a non-profit organization that works to strengthen local youth and families through community involvement.