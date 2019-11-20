CDBG hearing

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of the Village of Clarkston

375 Depot Rd.

Clarkston, Mi 48346

Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Clarkston will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday November 25th, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Clarkston United Methodist Church 6600 Waldon Rd Clarkston Mi 48346, for hearing public comments on the CDBG Program for year 2020 application in the approximate amount of $6000.00. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at 375 Depot Rd Clarkston Mi 48346 until Monday November 25th, 2019 at 7:00 pm

Anyone planning to attend the meeting who is in need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at (248) 625-1559 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

City Clerk

Jennifer A. Speagle