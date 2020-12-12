Cecil Linseman, 84

Cecil D. Linseman, of Clarkston, died peacefully at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland on Tuesday evening, December 8, 2020 at 84 years of age.

Cecil is the beloved husband of Donna for 63 wonderful years, dear father of Stephen (Cynthia) Linseman of Clarkston and John (Joyce Blome) Linseman of Waterford. Mr. Linseman is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah Claxton) Linseman of Farmington Hills, Frank (Teesha) Linseman of Burton and Ryleigh (Joe) Linseman of Rochester, great-grandchildren Aiden and Arya.

Born on August 30, 1937 to Leon and Mary Linseman in Oxford, Cecil retired from Pontiac Motors in 1991.

In his spare time, Cecil loved the outdoors and was known as both a hunter and fisherman. Mostly though, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Visitation has been arranged for Monday, December 14 at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will follow at Lakeville Cemetery, Leonard Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Waypoint Free Methodist Church.

