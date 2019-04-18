Cedar Crest earns national accreditation

Cedar Crest Early Childhood Center in Clarkston has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments.

“It is an honor to receive accreditation from NAEYC,” said Bette Moen, the founder of Cedar Crest Early Childhood Center. “This coveted recognition is an affirmation to our professional and dedicated staff, the individualized curriculum we offer, and a shared vision to serve, teach and nurture the intellectual and social development of children and families.”

To earn NAEYC Accreditation, Cedar Crest Early Childhood Center went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC Assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards, and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.

In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 7,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC—less than 10 percent of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

“NAEYC-Accredited programs bring our definitions of excellence for early childhood education to life each day,” said Kristen Johnson, senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation at NAEYC. “Earning NAEYC Accreditation makes Cedar Crest Early Childhood Center an exemplar of good practice for families and the entire community.”

For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, visit the NAEYC website.