Celebrate the 2020 grads!

Clarkston Community Schools invites you to celebrate the Clarkston Class of 2020 as seniors and their families “cruise” through town on Saturday, June 13.

The graduates will decorate their cars, dress in caps and gowns, and participate in a Commencement Car Parade procession through the streets of Clarkston, honking and waving.

From front porches, the community will have the opportunity to send off the Class of 2020 with encouraging signs, banners, window paintings, and cheers in a truly unique Clarkston parade for the history books.

Clarkston Community Schools wants your help painting the town blue and gold for the Class of 2020!

Please watch the district’s website, www.clarkston.k12.mi.us, as well as CCS on social media for more information, time, and parade route.