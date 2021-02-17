Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Rourke Egan, a student in the Everest Academy’s Preschool 4 class, shows off his Valentine’s Day project during class parties at the Clarkston school last Friday, Feb. 12. Photos provided Everest Academy students, including Preschool 3 student Kinsley Westlake, celebrated St. Valentine with pink and red day and gratitude for their teachers and classmates during classroom Valentine’s Day parties on Feb. 12. Elementary students also had a special mass as it was the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, and they finished their consecration to Our Lady. Ben Sarnecki, a first grade student at Everest Academy, shows off his batch of Valentine’s goodies during classroom parties last Friday. Georgia Van Wagoner and Diana Harrell, both Preschool 4 students at Everest Academy, are all smiles during Valentine’s Day festivities on Feb. 12. Celebrating St. Valentine at Everest added by Matt Mackinder on February 17, 2021View all posts by Matt Mackinder →