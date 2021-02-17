Celebrating St. Valentine at Everest

Rourke Egan, a student in the Everest Academy’s Preschool 4 class, shows off his Valentine’s Day project during class parties at the Clarkston school last Friday, Feb. 12. Photos provided
Everest Academy students, including Preschool 3 student Kinsley Westlake, celebrated St. Valentine with pink and red day and gratitude for their teachers and classmates during classroom Valentine’s Day parties on Feb. 12. Elementary students also had a special mass as it was the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, and they finished their consecration to Our Lady.
Ben Sarnecki, a first grade student at Everest Academy, shows off his batch of Valentine’s goodies during classroom parties last Friday.
Georgia Van Wagoner and Diana Harrell, both Preschool 4 students at Everest Academy, are all smiles during Valentine’s Day festivities on Feb. 12.

