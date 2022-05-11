Celebrating the big 5-0

On May 12, 1972 at Our Lady of the Lakes, Waterford (formerly Drayton Plains) Michele Seeterlin and Theodore Ginn began their married life. Fast forward 50 years and you’ll find them not far from where it all began, having raised their five children Amy, Brian, Jeff, Laura, and Tim in Clarkston. Both Ted and Mickey are retired now, but still stay very active in the Clarkston community and involved with the faith family of St Daniel Catholic Church. They also do a great yearly imitation of “Northern Snowbirds.” A celebration of their marriage will take place in July at Oak Beach, near Port Austin, Mich., a location that has had a special significance for their family since the two of them made their first visit there together in 1970. They will be joined by children, spouses and eight grandchildren for a week at “The Lake.”