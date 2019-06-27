Celebration of newly planted, engraved corner

A hearty cheer for the new Clarkston Corner at their ribbon cutting ceremony last week. Photo by Phil Custodio

Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce members, family and friends gathered at the Clarkston Corner on W. Washington Street at M-15 for a ribbon cutting, June 19, celebrating the beautification efforts of Thom and Melissa Tillier, and admiring the new engraved bricks sponsored by members of the community. The Clarkston residents designed and planted the two above-ground wooden planter boxes last year.

For more information on the corner next to The Clarkston News office, call the Thom Tillier Team at 248-804-4030 or check TheClarkstonCorner.com.

– Phil Custodio