Celeste Steinhelper Wood

Wood, Celeste Steinhelper, of Clarkston, passed away on July 20, 2019 at the age of 46, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 19 years, Jared; her daughter, Emerson (14); her parents, Chuck and Sharon Steinhelper; her sister Heather Wiley; her half-siblings Kim and Chris Steinhelper; and her nephews, Luke and Brayden Wiley and Grant Steinhelper. Celeste graduated from Clarkston High School in 1990. As a student she was a fierce athlete. She attended Michigan State University earning her Bachelor and Master’s Degree in Education. Celeste touched thousands of lives throughout her 22-year teaching career with Lake Orion Schools. She was the ultimate cheerleader and gift-giver for her friends, family and students. Celeste’s family and her dogs were her first loves. Throughout her battle, thousands of friends and family, new and old, came to her aid via her #WoodsWarriors social media campaign and fundraisers. Her family is incredibly thankful for the support shown by all of those that clearly cared for and loved Celeste. Celeste will certainly be missed by all. A Celebration of Celeste’s life will be held August 15th at Springfield Oaks Park in the Grand Ball Room from 4:00p.m to 9:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the #WoodsWarrior Legacy Fund viaVenmo heathersteinhelper-Wiley. The fund will carry on Celeste’s passion to support her students as well as providing support to find a cure for Pancreatic Cancer. All arrangements are entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook can be found atwww.wintfuneralhome.com.