The Sashabaw Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring a cemetery walk at the Clarkston Lakeview Cemetery (6150 White Lake Road) on Sunday, October 10 from 1-4 p.m.

Costumed interpreters representing some of the early settlers of Clarkston and Independence Township will stand near their gravestones and talk about their lives and accomplishments.

Tickets are $15, with all proceeds going to the ongoing Lakeview gravestone restoration project.