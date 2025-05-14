Chamber Food Truck Rally returns May 16

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Bring your appetite with you to Pine Knob this Friday, May 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. for the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Food Truck Rally.

This free event is family-friendly and open to all ages.

With the new space, the event is set to feature more trucks and activities than ever before including 30 plus food trucks, a beer tent, live music, a cornhole competition, bounce house and booths with local vendors and community organizations.

“We’re especially excited about the new location at Pine Knob, which allows us to welcome even more food trucks than in past years,” said Emily Osmialowski, Interim Executive Director of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce. “This event is a great way to bring people together, support local businesses, and celebrate everything Clarkston has to offer.”

The cornhole tournament specifically is $20 to enter for a team which can be done the day of or online at clarkston.org. Teams will compete for prizes like gift cards and Tigers tickets.

Because the event has been able to expand, there are many vendors that will be in attendance that have not been in years past, offering new cuisines for people to try.

“It’s going to be an amazing night filled with food, fun, drinking, family time, music – it’s really going to be a great community event so bring your friends, bring your family and come out and get some good eats while also supporting local businesses,” said Osmialowski.

To view the full truck lineup, visit clarkston.org.

Pine Knob is located at 33 Bob Seger Dr. in Clarkston.