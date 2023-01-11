Chamber Gala and Awards Dinner all about recognizing local businesses

The awards handed out at the Clarkston Chamber Gala and Awards Dinner, which was held at the Pine Knob Carriage House back on Dec. 1:
Volunteer of the Year – Tanya Carson, Clarkston Living
Rising Star of the Year – Marissa Zile, Clarkston Cakery
Not for Profit of the Year – Rotary Club of Clarkston
Young Professional of the Year – Whitney Findlay Chenet, Beyond Juicery + Eatery Clarkston and Findlay Investments
Fritz Jackson Small Business Leader of the Year – Angie Wathen, Lowrie’s Landscape
Legacy Award – Fred Ritter
Chamber Choice Award – Brandon Still, Main St. Michigan
President’s Award – Jennifer Barrett, Comerica Bank
PHOTO: From left, Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Executive Director Kendal Penney Petzold, President Angie Wathen (also the Fritz Jackson Small Business Leader of the Year), President’s Award winner Jennifer Barrett, and Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Fair Margraf are all smiles at the event. More photos on page 27 of this week’s paper. Photo: John Ransom/Winship Studio