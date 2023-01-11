Chamber Gala and Awards Dinner all about recognizing local businesses

The awards handed out at the Clarkston Chamber Gala and Awards Dinner, which was held at the Pine Knob Carriage House back on Dec. 1:

Volunteer of the Year – Tanya Carson, Clarkston Living

Rising Star of the Year – Marissa Zile, Clarkston Cakery

Not for Profit of the Year – Rotary Club of Clarkston

Young Professional of the Year – Whitney Findlay Chenet, Beyond Juicery + Eatery Clarkston and Findlay Investments

Fritz Jackson Small Business Leader of the Year – Angie Wathen, Lowrie’s Landscape

Legacy Award – Fred Ritter

Chamber Choice Award – Brandon Still, Main St. Michigan

President’s Award – Jennifer Barrett, Comerica Bank

PHOTO: From left, Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Executive Director Kendal Penney Petzold, President Angie Wathen (also the Fritz Jackson Small Business Leader of the Year), President’s Award winner Jennifer Barrett, and Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Fair Margraf are all smiles at the event. More photos on page 27 of this week’s paper. Photo: John Ransom/Winship Studio