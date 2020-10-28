Championships aplenty for Everest Collegiate

It was a busy, successful week for the athletes at Clarkston Everest Collegiate.

The Everest Varsity Football team won their third consecutive Catholic High School League Cardinal Division Prep Bowl Championship on Saturday.

They shutout Riverview Gabriel Richard, 35-0. Everest opened the game with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Giovanni Mastromatteo to Joey Thibodeau in the first quarter.

Jack Lasceski scored twice in the second quarter, first on a 58-yard run, then on a 1-yard run. Jimmy Neme went on a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Nathan Beggs finished the night with one more touchdown for Everest on a 1-yard run. Thibodeau went 5-for-5 in PATs.

Everest hosts Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest in the first round of the district playoffs on Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Everest Girls Cross Country team outran their times from earlier this season at Oakland Christian to win the pre-regional race on Saturday.

They finished with all seven runners in the top 20 with 15 points for first place.

Sophomore Caroline Cross led the team, finishing in second place in the time of 21:30.8; junior Avery Herrgott, third place, 21:42.9; sophomore Alyse Felix, fourth, 21:49.2; senior Theresa Waller, fifth place, 21:59.8; freshman Eve Herrgott, eighth place, 22:14.1; sophomore Stephanie Suran, 14th place, 23:52.6; and senior Allison Brzezinski, 16th place, 24.34.5.

They advance to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 Region 36 meet on Friday hosted by Grosse Pointe South at Chandler Park Golf Course.

The Everest Boys Varsity Soccer team defeated Lutheran Northwest to become back-to-back district champions.

They won the Division 4 District 60 game at Oakland Christian on Oct. 22, 4-0. The goals were made by Joey Thibodeau, Lucas Cross and Emiliano Ramirez. John Suran was in the net for the shutout.

They played Riverview Gabriel Richard in the regional semifinal on Tuesday and won. They play in the region final on Thursday at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 7 p.m.

The Everest Varsity Volleyball team won their game over Summit Academy last Thursday in three games, 25-17, 25-12 and 25-17.

The Mountaineers play Oakland Christian on Monday in the Division 4 District 124 Semifinal. The winner moves on to play Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes in the final on Nov. 5. Both games are at OLL, 6 p.m.