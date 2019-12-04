Changes to township parks, beaches, regs

Independence Township Board voted unaimously, Nov. 26, to approve amendments to park rules and regulations, as well as to the township’s watercraft and beach regulations.

All parks will now be closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. from April 1 to Oct. 31, and 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. from Nov. 1 to March 31, unless these areas are lighted for a specific purpose, in which case the parks will close at midnight.

Additionally, Sashabaw Plains Park is only open seasonally from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Regarding pets, only animals on leashes of six feet or less can be brought into a park and all animals must be kept on the leash at all times. Animals brought into the park are not allowed on any athletic field or playing surface.

No one can bring their own barbecue grill for use in parks. Grilling is only allowed on park-provided grills. Powered model airplanes, model rockets, and now drones are only permitted in designated areas.

Beach facilities are now open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, though pre-season and end-of-season hours may vary. Bank fishing is not permitted between the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day during normal beach hours. Watercraft permits can be purchased at the township offices Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning May 1. A person must have proof of residency and a valid boater’s registration with MC number.

– Matt Mackinder