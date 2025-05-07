Charlene M. Jones-Evans, 56, of Clarkston, formerly of NYC. On December 10th, 2024, the angels came for Charlene after a decades long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Charlene is survived by her long-time life partner and friend, Lloyd Turner of Clarkston, and four siblings Paulette Horn of Michigan Jeffrey Jones, Jimmy Jones, and Fern Jones of Ohio, as well as numerous extended family through in-laws, friends, and co-workers. She loved her family, her music, and her job. Charlene was a fiercely independent force who lived her life her way and left an impression everywhere she went.