Charles Esralian, 74

Charles W. “Chuck” Esralian, of Clarkston, went peacefully in his sleep to be with the Lord on November 5, 2021 at 74 years of age.

Loving husband of Charlene (nee Daniels) for 55 years.

Father of Carol Esralian, Sarah Esralian, and John Esralian, papa of Alec, Emily, and Linsie, beloved son of Charles and the late Sarah (nee Loftice), brother of Gary Esralian and Michael (Shirley) Esralian.

Chuck was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1966-67 and retired from GM in 1994 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the NRA, Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club and active member and trustee of Maranatha Baptist Church in Clarkston.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, archery, old Western movies (he knew every episode of “Gunsmoke” and “The Rifleman” and finally, master of the TV remote control.

Chuck was a faithful servant of the Lord and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family will dearly miss his fond farewell when it was time for all to go home, “Give kisses.”

Funeral service will be Friday, November 12 at 11 a.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Waterford. Family will receive friends Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Interment will be scheduled for Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Online guestbook CoatsFuneralHome.com.