Charles Gavette, 89

Charles Eugene Gavette, of Clarkston, passed away October 30, 2021 at the age of 89.

He was born on September 17, 1932 in Pontiac, son to the late Miller and Elsie Gavette (nee Donaldson).

Loving husband of Beverly for 64 wonderful years, dear father of Chelli (Marty) Mazer and Craig Gavette, proud grandfather of Amber (David) Tobar, and Brittney (Michael) Fraser, great-grandfather of Addison, Harrison, Eliana, and Gwyneth, brother of Helen (the late Monte) Barnes and Ruth (the late Lynn) Wheaton.

Charles served his country in the United States Air Force. He attended Michigan State University and went on to graduate from Wayne State University.

Charles worked for the Internal Revenue Service for many years.

In retirement, he remained very active playing softball and running in the Senior Olympics. He also enjoyed spending his winters in North Fort Myers, Fla.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 10 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston Community Church, 6300 Clarkston Road, Clarkston. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

Memorial donations in Charles name may be made to the church. Kindly keep Charles and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Online guestbook coatsfuneralhome.com.