Charles Lukens, 80

Charles Lee Lukens, of Oxford, formerly of Rochester and Clarkston, passed away on July 17, 2023 at the age of 80 with his children by his side.

He was born March 8, 1943 in Detroit, to William and Dorothy Lukens.

Father of Steven (Kara) Lukens and Melissa (John) Drallos, and grandpa of Madeline, Allison, Amelia, and Lindi.

Preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy Lukens and brother David Lukens.

Chuck served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Interpower Industrial Services as a sales manager. He enjoyed listening to oldies music, watching movies, bird watching, model cars/airplanes, target shooting, and hanging out with his cat Clyde.

Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorial visitation is July 23 at 11 a.m. and will then conclude with a memorial service at noon. Memorials may be made to the Precious Pets Adoption League.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.