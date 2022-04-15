Charles Mason, 93

Charles E. Mason, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away April 9, 2022 at the age of 93.

Husband of Doris for 70 ½ years.

Father of Patricia (Bruce) Nesbitt, Robert (Margaret) Mason, and Gary (Susan) Mason, grandpa of Kelly (Kent) Allion, Bryan Mason, Matthew (Rosie) Mason, Chelsea (Rafael) Zabala, Lindsey (Chris) VanRaemdonck, and Danny Mason, great-grandpa of Zachary, Abbey, Marissa, Lexie, Adrianna, Cecilia, Elijah, Roman, and Shyler.

Preceded in death by his siblings George, John, Gilbert, Vi, Richard, William, and Morris.

He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from General Motors Truck & Coach. He was a lifetime member of Elks No. 810 and enjoyed playing golf, volleyball and softball.

Private family services. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

