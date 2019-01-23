Charlotte A. BARGET

BARGET, Charlotte A.; of Palm City, FL; formerly Clarkston, MI; passed away January 19, 2019 at Orchard Manor, Farmington Hills; preceded in death by her husband Raymond; married 66 years; mother of Cheryl Barget & Bruce (Net Gingras) Barget; grandmother of Andra (Jim) Castan, Justin (Genna) Barget & Annie Barget; great grandmother of Brooklyn Castan; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews; private family services have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or Wounded Warrior. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post