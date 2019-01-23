Charlotte A. BARGET

BARGET, Charlotte A.; of Palm City, FL; formerly Clarkston, MI; passed away January 19, 2019 at Orchard Manor, Farmington Hills; preceded in death by her husband Raymond; married 66 years; mother of Cheryl Barget & Bruce (Net Gingras) Barget; grandmother of Andra (Jim) Castan, Justin (Genna) Barget & Annie Barget; great grandmother of Brooklyn Castan; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews; private family services have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or Wounded Warrior. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com