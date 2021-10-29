Charlotte Maybee, 94

Charlotte A. Maybee, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on October 25, 2021 at the age of 94.

Survived by several second cousins and a host of friends.

Preceded in death by cousins Isabelle (Donald) Stark, Marion Roush, James (JoAnne) Hodges, and Martha (Stan) White.

Charlotte was a member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church. She retired from Flint Community Schools as a teacher at the Potter Elementary School for 20 years and from the State of Michigan Child Care Licensing, where she served as a consultant for 16 years.

She was a member of Sashabaw Plains Chapter of NSDAR, Tuesday Musical of Pontiac, Waterford Book Review Club, life member of Oakland County Historical Society and life member of the Clarkston Historical Society, Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Honorary Society and Sashabaw Plains Cemetery Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A memorial service at Clarkston United Methodist Church will be held in the spring. Updates will be posted on the funeral home website, wintfuneralhome.com. Inurnment at Sashabaw Plains Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church, Canterbury on the Lake, or St. Joseph Mercy Hospice.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.