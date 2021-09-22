Cheering through the community

The Clarkston Varsity Cheer visited the senior residents at Addington Place of Clarkston for Assisted Living Week last week.

“The girls performed, taught them a cheer and had root beer floats with the residents,” shared Stephanie Haslinger, head coach. “The girls enjoyed talking and laughing with them.”

The team also led young cheerleaders on the sidelines and during a half time performance during the Clarkston Varsity Football game last Friday. The young athletes participated in the cheer camps held throughout the summer.

The team is on the road this Friday as varsity football heads to Oxford. See varsity cheer at the next home game on Friday, Oct. 8 against Lake Orion.