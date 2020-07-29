Cheryl Kotschedoff, 72

Cheryl Diane Kotschedoff, of Clarkston, passed away at home on July 27, 2020 at the age of 72.

Wife of Bill, mother of Mark (fiancé Sabrina Beaschler) Kotschedoff and Steve Kotschedoff, sister of Kathleen (James) Wilhelmsen, Kelli (William) Ketelhut and Jeff (Ann) Frase.

Also survived by seven nieces and one nephew, sister-in-law of Carolyn (late James) Moore.

Preceded in death by her parents William and Merle Frase, brothers Dennis (Sue) Frase and Gregory Frase and in-laws Kurt William and Rosemary Kotschedoff.

Cheryl enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, traveling, scrapbooking, dining out, shopping, reading and photography.

She served as a Stephen’s Minister and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, American Lung Association or American Heart Association.

