Cheryl Quisenberry, 67

Cheryl Ann Quisenberry, of Ortonville, was called home by her Lord and Angels on October 27, 2021 at the age of 67.

Cheryl was born March 13, 1954 in Flint, to the late Houghtby and Loretta (nee: Krolicki Czischke) Shrapnell.

She married Theodore Quisenberry on April 20, 1979 in Ortonville. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Theodore Quisenberry and loving daughter Tara Lor Campbell, grandmother of Rory Theodore Luck Campbell, and one brother, Mark (Brenda) Shrapnell. She was sister-in-law to Thomas (Mindy) Quisenberry, Joseph (Lana) Quisenberry, Kathleen (Peter) Liebner, Kenneth (Nicole) Quisenberry, Timothy (Kim) Quisenberry, and Jason (Shannon) Quisenberry.

Cheryl was a longtime educator for Brandon Schools teaching Special Education, Early Childhood Development and finished her career teaching English Language Learners.

She loved to walk daily enjoying nature, animals and the trees.

But most of all, she loved being grandmother to her grandson Rory. She absolutely loved their time together.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, November 1 at Bridgewood Church, 9765 Rattalee Lake Road, Clarkston. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, with Pastor Curt Demoff officiating. Final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations for an educational fund for her grandson. Donations can be made to Theodore Quisenberry or Tara Campbell.

