Chicken Run fun May 21

Clarkston Family Farm hosts their first fundraising event in three years with Chicken Run on Saturday, May 21 at 8 a.m.

It is also their first ever 5K race and they will also have a 1-mile Chicken Little Race.

All funds raised from the Chicken Run go directly to Clarkston Family Farm’s Pathways to Possibilities Project. They are building an ADA Pavilion and a brick pathway from the Sunflower Market to a new accessible teaching and event space. It’s a critical capital improvement that will open up endless opportunities for learners here at the farm.

The cut off to register is April 30.

Other ways to participate include sponsoring the event or joining CFF as a vendor on the day of the event.

For more information, contact Fundraising Chairperson David Murphy at davewm23@gmail.com or CFF Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien at kc.ob.2000@gmail.com.