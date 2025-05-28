Chicken Run returns June 1 at Clarkston Family Farm

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — Clarkston Family Farm is gearing up for its fourth annual Chicken Run on Sunday, June 1, with the race beginning at 9 a.m.

Money raised for the event will be used for Phase 2 of the farm’s Pathways to Possibilities project which is making the farm animals and gardens more accessible.

“Phase 2 is how can we be more accessible and interactive with our Giving Tree orchard, Hens Haven, Piglet Palace, Bunnyville, Playground Pasture and the Animal Barn,” shared Clarkston Family Farm Director Chelsea O’Brien. “How can we make those spaces more connected, better seating, handrails – having those spaces interconnected, barrier-free, safe and dignified spaces for our learners and our gardens as well.”

The Chicken Run has a 5K and Chicken Littles 1-mile to walk or run.

O’Brien shared there are big prizes this year for schools which includes farm fun.

“Our farm has become a hub for our community to come and visit,” she said. “Many of the schools have discovered they can have their Spring Fling, Fall Fest or a big holiday party here. Why don’t we have our school community events at the Clarkston Family Farm,” she said. “We have worked with Independence Elementary, Springfield Plains, Bailey Lake, Clarkston Elementary. A lot of the schools have discovered it’s easier and it’s fun for the kids and Chelsea makes it easy – which I do.

“We don’t charge a lot, but we do have to charge something. It is a flat fee of $500 and that is what we are giving to you for free if your school has the highest percentage of participation.”

O’Brien added the percentage is based on how many are enrolled in the school and it’s open to all schools not just those in the Clarkston Community Schools district.

“All of our area schools are fired up about this,” she said, adding those include Everest Academy, Springfield Christian Academy, as well as schools in Lake Orion, Oxford, Brandon and Waterford.

The other big prize for schools is the school with the most donations wins an on-site, hands-on learning adventure which includes 90 minutes of farm fun visiting the school.

Prizes will also be given out to first, second and third place finishers in different age groups. The prizes include gift cards to the CFF Sunflower Market, CFF apparel, Clarkston-opoly games, gift baskets and more.

Clarkston Family Farm recently finished Phase 1 of the Pathways of Possibilities project after receiving a $25,000 donation from Genisys Credit Union.

“It’s huge for us in our fundraising efforts. We have been working on our Pathways to Possibilities project for four years now and a lot of businesses have contributed,” O’Brien said. “Having that partnership with Genisys Credit Union elevated what we could offer and accelerate our timeline dramatically and push us over the edge. It’s awesome.”

Phase 1 including extending the Healing Hoophouse, having the outdoor cooking lab as well as connecting it to the hoophouse, having raised beds which are ADA accessible, a teaching pavilion and accessible walkways.

The final piece of Phase 1 was having an ADA accessible pathway from the Independence Elementary parking lot to the teaching pavilion.

“The busses can come right up to Independence Elementary, even if they have a lift,” O’Brien said. “You can wheelchair or walk very easily over. It’s huge. We saw 36,000 people last year. A lot of those people are going to have mobility issues. Even if it’s moms visiting with kids in strollers. It’s a beautiful thing.”

For more information or to pre-register for the Chicken Run, please visit www.clarkstonfamilyfarm.com/events. Clarkston Family Farm is location at 6800 Hubbard Road.