Child care facility confirms COVID-19 case

In a letter dated September 11, 2020, and distributed September 14, Lil’ Peoples’ Place announced that a child in its facility in the Infant #2 room had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This child has siblings in Preschool #2 and Kindergarten who have displayed symptoms but have not tested positive,” the letter reads. “While we are unable to identify the individuals due to the confidential nature of the medical information, we can share that it has been three days since the individual/family was last in attendance.”

The Oakland County Health Department has determined that the Infant #2, Preschool #2, and Kindergarten rooms need to be closed for 14 days.

In addition, all children and staff in those specific classroom need to be quarantined for the next two weeks.

For more information, call 248-620-8600.