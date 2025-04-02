ChoiceOne Bank celebrates merger with State Bank

ChoiceOne operates 56 offices in west and southeastern Michigan

By Hannah Ball

Tri-County Times Editor

Fenton — Fenton’s historic bank is now officially ChoiceOne Bank.

On Monday, March 17, ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc, the parent company of ChoiceOne Bank, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the former State Bank location in downtown Fenton to celebrate the merger and rebranding of the bank.

ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes thanked everyone for attending the rededication ceremony. He spoke about the history of ChoiceOne and how it started as Sparta State Bank in Sparta, Mich., which is his hometown. Potes began as a teller in 1984.

“Something right is happening. The bank is continuing to grow. We’re up to over 50 branches now and on both sides of the state. We want to do community banking right, and it’s just working with the community and providing all the services, advice and just treating everybody with respect,” Potes said.

On Feb. 12, ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc announced the receipt of regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to complete the merger of Fentura Financial, Inc., the parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne. ChoiceOne is the surviving corporation. ChoiceOne is headquartered in Sparta, Mich. and its branches operate under the ChoiceOne name and brand.

Following completion of the transaction, ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is an approximately $4.3 billion-asset bank holding company with 56 offices in west and southeastern Michigan.

Potes recognized the work of bank employees. He also thanked Fentura CEO and President Ronald Justice for everything he has done at the bank and in Fenton.

Justice said, “While today marked the end of the name ‘The State Bank’ in Fenton, it is by no means the end to community banking in Fenton, Michigan, and in all of our markets. ChoiceOne will celebrate, as already noted, their 127th year of community banking in Michigan this year. A long history of serving communities just like ours. And now our combined commitment to our customers and community is only strengthened by the joining of our two organizations. The resulting company has greater resources, strengthens talent to support commerce, businesses, families, and to make our communities vibrant places to live, to relax and to enjoy.”

“On a personal note, I want to say what an honor and pleasure it has been to serve the area for the last 40 years working with local officials and business leaders to strengthen and improve Fenton in all of our markets, making them better places to live and to work,” Justice said. “Specifically here in Fenton, I so admire the spirit and strong sense of unity that exists with the city and with the chamber, civic and service organizations and the businesses all working together to make the city and the entire area flourish for years to come.”

Justice said their collective effort to bring residential living spaces to the downtown area has attracted new businesses and restaurants to Fenton and make the downtown a destination.

“Thank you for letting the bank be part of Fenton’s Renaissance thus far, and please know that all at ChoiceOne are looking forward to continuing to support Fenton in the future,” Justice said.

Fenton Mayor Sue Osborn said, “I want to welcome ChiceOne as well. It’s a big day for the city of Fenton…The State Bank has deep roots in this community and has done so very much whether it’s through mortgages, business loans, car loans, donations, everything you can think of to make this community prosper.”

Osborn said she’s grateful for Justice. “We’re very grateful for everything you’ve done for the city,” Osborn said. “We look forward to all of the future endeavors here in the city of Fenton.”

Joy Scott, membership and events director at the Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are excited to gather and celebrate the ribbon cutting and Commitment to Community Celebration of ChoiceOne Bank. The State Bank first opened its doors in Fenton in September of 1898 and in 2023, celebrated 125 years of service to Fenton and the surrounding communities.”

“They were recipients of the chamber’s Legacy Award and honored for not only the support they provided to businesses and families, but also the donations they have made to numerous civic and nonprofit charities,” Scott said. “To list all of their contributions would take way too long, and it’s much more time than I have been allotted to speak. But it is well known by all to be extensive.”

Scott said ChoiceOne Bank also first opened its doors in September of 1898 in Sparta, Mich.

“Which, ironically, is where our friend and past councilman Scott Grossmeyer recently relocated to, and if that’s not a positive omen for this union, I don’t know what is. It has been noted that ChoiceOne Bank’s commitment to community is one that is parallel to what we are accustomed to with The State Bank. Together, we commemorate the merger of two trusted banks with one shared future. We are honored to welcome ChoiceOne Bank to our chamber family and the communities that we serve. We look forward to fostering a relationship with them that incorporates the community focus we have grown accustomed to and known to appreciate from the State Bank who have set the standards for quality and care.”

After the ceremony, the bank presented a $5,000 check to the Fenton Education Foundation, a $3,000 check to the Genesee County Habitat for Humanity and a $1,500 check to the Underground RailRoad.