Chris MANSKY

MANSKY DDS, Chris of Clarkston; passed away March 19, 2020; age 88. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn and sisters Connie Goetz and Millie Hyde. Loving father of Paul (Shari) Mansky DDS, Kristie (John) Neville and David (Maureen) Mansky, DPM. Proud grandfather of Peter, Ben, J.P., Nick, Sarah, Walter, Oscar, Lucy, Mae and Henry. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Home Care & Hospice. Private family arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com