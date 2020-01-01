Christmas dinner for families in need

Everest Collegiate student government members pack Christmas meals for local families. Photo provided

During the last week of the semester, the Everest Collegiate High School student government traveled to the Ladies of Charity in Bloomfield Hills for an apostolic day of service.

While there, the students packed hundreds of food items into boxes. Each box contained key ingredients for a Christmas dinner for one family. The students also helped sort and pack bags of toys and gifts for children of all ages.

“Their hard work and preparation allowed complete Christmas food and gift packages to be picked up by families in need,” said Erin Van Wagoner, dean of discipline. “Everest students enjoyed partnering with Ladies of Charity as well as working with other volunteers from around the Detroit area. Their day of service ended with a group picture and a prayer of thanksgiving for the opportunity to serve those in need.”