Christmas fun on the farm

The hoophouse at Clarkston Family Farm was full of adults and children enjoying lots of activities on Saturday during Christmas at the Farm including shopping, doing crafts and visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Outside of the hoophouse, many were visiting with animals, sitting by the bonfires, eating s’mores, drinking hot chocolate and taking tractor rides.

Some even participated in a song or two (or three or four) with Clarkston Family Farm Founder and Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien.

“What a turnout! What a fabulous day,” O’Brien shared. See more photos are in the December 8, 2021 print edition.