Christopher Mark, 49

Christopher Allen Mark, of Clarkston, passed away on June 1, 2023 at the age of 49.

He was born on March 17, 1974 in Royal Oak.

Chris enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding, rollerblading, and playing soccer. He also loved spending time outdoors and liked to feed the birds.

Chris will be remembered for his gentle spirit, generosity, and kind heart. He was a caregiver to so many friends, neighbors, and family members over the years, and he was an advocate for children in his community.

Chris is survived by his parents Maria Rotondo Mark and Mike (Lynn) Mark, sister Michelle (Robert) Mark-Chrzan, aunts Josie (the late Greg) Rotondo Knapp, Judy Haskins Mark, Pamela Mark Larson, and Deb Mark, uncles (the late) Ernie (Mary) Rotondo, Elio (the late Patsy) Rotondo, and Daniel Mark, nieces Morgen, Kira, Bailey, the late Jeremiah, Trinity, and Rebekah, cousins Jeffrey, Robert, Connie, Diana, John, Tina, Elisa, Sarah, Josh, Leora, and so many more, special friend and neighbor Alice (the late Carl) Bergstrom, and the entire Softwater Lake and Clarkston community.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents John (Elisa) Rotondo, Bernie (Naomi) Mark, and Howard (June) Wilson, and special friends and neighbors MaryAnn Baker, Sandy Schultzy, and Maxine Foster.

Special thank you to Deputy Howe, Springfield EMS and the entire Springfield Township Sheriff’s Department for all of their support and kindness.

As were his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Donations to the family can be made through Go Fund Me by going to gofundme.com and searching “j8zsv-it-takes-a-community.”