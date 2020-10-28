CHS Drama Club events

The Clarkston High School Drama Club’s Throwback Theatre event will feature “Les Miserables” (2017 CHS production) and “Mary Poppins” (2018 CHS production) this year.

Les Miserables will be shown Nov. 12. at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 15, 2 p.m. For tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/41321.

Mary Poppins is set to play Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 29, 2 p.m. For tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/40659.

All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds.