CHS Drama show

The Clarkston High School Drama Club and MIME Troupe present “The Elves and the Shoemaker” by Karen Boettcher-Tate in cooperation with Pioneer Drama Service.

Performances at the CHS Large Group Instruction Room are 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. Please note, performances on school property require the audience to wear masks.

Performances at the Clarkston Village Players Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road, are 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Masks are requested but not required.

Tickets are $8. Due to limited seating at both venues, buy tickets in advance at clarkstonhigh.csstix.com.