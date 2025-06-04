CHS girls soccer fall to Wildcats in district final

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Wolves wrapped the spring season in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Soccer District 6 final in overtime with a 1-0 loss to Oxford last Thursday.

“They did really good,” said Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer Head Coach Damian Huffer about the district playoffs. They couldn’t have done anymore. They hit form at the right time. We played well all season we just had little lapses. Then, didn’t capitalize on chances which today decided the game. If we capitalized on chances it would have never gone into overtime. We just didn’t finish.”

After both teams remained scoreless in regulation, the game went into two overtime periods with ten minutes each.

Oxford senior Vivian Cruz broke the tie with 4:07 remaining in the second overtime with an assist from senior Anna Terenzi.

“Clarkston has a couple of really good players. They are just really well-coached so they knew how to break us down,” said Gabby Schriver, head coach for Oxford. “It felt like it was working for awhile. Again just digging deep into what happened all season for us. We were able to use that energy and keep punching back, being patient and being smart. That’s what got us the win today.”

Junior Molly Labate made a shot on the net with 1:35 left to go and Oxford saved it from going in.

“One thing about Oxford, they never give up,” said Huffer. “Credit to Oxford. I know the girls. Great girls, great families. I wish them all the best.”

The Wolves opened up the district playoffs with a 2-0 win over Grand Blanc on May 23. Freshman Elena Catinella scored both goals.

“We played really well,” said Huffer. “We controlled the game. We scored at just the right time. About half way through the first half, then the same in the second half to put the game away.”

Clarkston defeated Lapeer in the district semifinals at Oxford High School on May 27, 2-1.

Lapeer scored within the first 90 seconds of the game. Catinella tied the score with less than 15 minutes to go in the first half.

Labate scored the game winning goal with five minutes left in the first half off a penalty kick.Her shot on the net went just past the goalie’s outreached fingers and into the east side of the net.

“Lapeer probably wasn’t our best performance but we got the result,” Huffer said. “We were down in a minute 20, but the girls are resilient and they work hard for each other. They keep playing and play the right way. Again very hard Lapeer team which made it hard for us to play.”

The Wolves finish the season 7-8-5. Players Claire Dean, Claire Thomas, Brooke Ratliff and Sophia Winningham graduated on Monday.

“Big thanks to the four seniors. They have been fantastic,” Huffer said. “We have a good core coming back. The girls work so hard. The chemistry has been great.”