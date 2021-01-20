CHS winter sports update

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

When midnight struck on Saturday morning, the Clarkston Girls Basketball program headed into the gym to start workouts for the winter season.

“Midnight basketball was a blast,” said John Weyer, girls varsity basketball head coach. “We kicked off the season with energy and excitement. All three levels were in the gym, socially distant, masked up, and ready to work. We got a great workout in and had a lot of fun doing it.”

Per the Michigan High School Athletic Association, contact sports – basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer could begin indoor practices with non-contact activities on Jan. 16.

“It is more of a station and conditioning and drill work more than anything, but we are going to take full advantage of that situation with our girls and boys basketball, hockey, competitive cheer and wrestling,” said Clarkston Athletics Director Jeff Kosin. “Ski has been going. The rest of our sports will be participating on Saturday with what is allowed.”

Bowling, boys swimming and diving and girls gymnastics, considered non-contact sports could restart practices the same day. They may also start competition before the end of the month. Swimming and diving can begin on Jan. 22 and bowling and gymnastics, Jan. 25.

“I am sure the kids are chomping at the bit to get there,” said Kosin, adding bowling could start tryouts. “I know Coach Ken Clayton and Coach Latisha Preston are ready for the kids to start bowling again.”

He added the new day for contact sports to begin competitions is Feb. 1.

“I am hoping by the time it rolls around our kids are back playing all the winter sports,” he said.

Kosin added there are some obstacles as wrestling hasn’t met in person yet and boys basketball hasn’t had tryouts.

When it comes to schedules, they were updated earlier last week and will likely pick up on Feb. 1.

“We are going to miss in the next two to three weeks on those front games, maybe put them towards the end of the season,” Kosin said, adding they will “definitely not rearrange the schedule again. We will see where we are at from Feb. 1 and go from there.”

MHSAA added masks will be required of all participants except when they are actively participating in gymnastics and swimming and diving.